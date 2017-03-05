|
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:51 am
Posts: 28
|
is he a just filling in as Ref because
He should learn ther learn therulesfirstas he not even shore how to use apply them
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 150
|
RAF wrote:
is he a just filling in as Ref because
He should learn ther learn therulesfirstas he not even shore how to use apply them
Ive given up brow beating this idiot it serves no purpose he aint got a clue got to be one of the worst refs in history.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:50 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1180
|
Horbury Cat wrote:
Ive given up brow beating this idiot it serves no purpose he aint got a clue got to be one of the worst refs in history.
Fair point Horbury cat, though he seems to save something special for us. Fafita's penalty for moving off the mark was hilarious. He didn't, unless you count the actual step forward to play the ball. He moved forward after he played it but I think it was all a bit too quick for poor James. Or he just hates us, which I think is a distinct possibility
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1988
|
Very frustrating but he couldn't stop the inevitable, although Eddie tried his best by saying that Child had given 'no try' but he neglected to add that Child had asked for the possibility of a penalty try.
It was a 'no try', as Miller didn't ground it but the infringement wasn't in doubt.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1200
|
Just come back from Craven Park today and saw a refereeing performance in a par with Child.
Hope he never refs us based on that performance.
Remember the name C Straw
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1200
|
Just come back from Craven Park today and saw a refereeing performance in a par with Child.
Hope he never refs us based on that performance.
Remember the name C Straw
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2936
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just come back from Craven Park today and saw a refereeing performance in a par with Child.
Hope he never refs us based on that performance.
Remember the name C Straw
Twins then
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1200
|
Yes. Identical.
Stupid phone.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:51 pm
|
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 328
|
the problem with fifita and its the same with his brother here in the NRL is that they give so many pens away - that every time they are in a tackle or with the ball the ref is looking closely at what they are doing and every time it looks like something is happening it always going to be him that "supposedly " caused it.
If that player was anyone else other than fifta it would not of been a penalty.
in saying all that thought- the ref tried as hard as he could to make saints win that game it was embarrassing!!!!!!!!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Big lads mate, bigalf, Bing [Bot], BOJ04, bren2k, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, Deeencee, DonniCat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, PHe, pitchy, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Schunter, The Dreadnought, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, upthecats, wakeytrin, Willzay and 294 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}