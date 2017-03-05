the problem with fifita and its the same with his brother here in the NRL is that they give so many pens away - that every time they are in a tackle or with the ball the ref is looking closely at what they are doing and every time it looks like something is happening it always going to be him that "supposedly " caused it.



If that player was anyone else other than fifta it would not of been a penalty.



in saying all that thought- the ref tried as hard as he could to make saints win that game it was embarrassing!!!!!!!!!