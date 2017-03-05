wrencat1873 wrote: + 1 from me as well but, it's all about the money these days and if we want to have a full time pro sport, there is little choice other than fall in line with Sky's demands.

I accept that if a game is on Sky then it will be moved and likely to a week night. In those instances if you can't physically make the game you can at least see it on TV.My gripe is the drive for the corporate "hospitality" £ (cited as a reason) by clubs such as Saints, Wigan, Leeds and this year even Huddersfield who have their home matches on a Friday night when it is not televised.I seriously wanted to go to Saints last Friday but considered it too unrealistic in light of the time I finish work and the fact I have a further 50+ miles of the M62 to contend with compared to the average Wakey fan.