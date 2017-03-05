As we don't have a game this afternoon, I did wonder if Sheffield might be playing at Belle Vue and considered going down to watch them, but unfortunately they are away at Hull KR. If the weather was better I might have even dragged SWMBO down to Post Office Road to watch Fev but as they are only playing Rochdale (no offence intended), we don't fancy getting wet through again, then it looks like we will stay in and watch todays NRL matches (Warriors -v- Knights and Sea Eagles -v- Eels) on the Planner instead. What has happened to Rugby Sunday's ????
Bring back the 1980s I say when we all played on a Sunday.
For me RL is a weekend sport, not a mid-week sport. I'm sick of the unrealistic demands to risk the M62 traffic on a Thursday/Friday night - it just eliminates the chance for many of fans to make away matches and support the team.
Wakefield Ladies have a friendly tonight at Sharlston and kick off their season next week - if it doesnt clash with our games theyre well worth a watch.
I have the dubious honour to work in Huddersfield so pretty much half way across pennines anyway. I dont mind midweek games. Beats the spots of anything else on TV during the week and keeps the mrs happy that we don't have to plan our weekends around the Rugby
