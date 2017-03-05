WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game-free Sundays

Re: Game-free Sundays

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:14 pm
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1180
....and if you have had a well deserved win at St Helens on Friday, you have all weekend to bask in it and even read some bitter comments on their fan forum and titter

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:31 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2936
FIL wrote:
As we don't have a game this afternoon, I did wonder if Sheffield might be playing at Belle Vue and considered going down to watch them, but unfortunately they are away at Hull KR.
If the weather was better I might have even dragged SWMBO down to Post Office Road to watch Fev but as they are only playing Rochdale (no offence intended), we don't fancy getting wet through again, then it looks like we will stay in and watch todays NRL matches (Warriors -v- Knights and Sea Eagles -v- Eels) on the Planner instead.
What has happened to Rugby Sunday's ???? :(

Always expect the unexpected FIL :thumb: Poor Fev :D

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:40 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1426
Location: The world is my oyster!
Bring back the 1980s I say when we all played on a Sunday.

For me RL is a weekend sport, not a mid-week sport. I'm sick of the unrealistic demands to risk the M62 traffic on a Thursday/Friday night - it just eliminates the chance for many of fans to make away matches and support the team.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:26 am
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1211
FIL wrote:
As we don't have a game this afternoon, I did wonder if Sheffield might be playing at Belle Vue and considered going down to watch them, but unfortunately they are away at Hull KR.
If the weather was better I might have even dragged SWMBO down to Post Office Road to watch Fev but as they are only playing Rochdale (no offence intended), we don't fancy getting wet through again, then it looks like we will stay in and watch todays NRL matches (Warriors -v- Knights and Sea Eagles -v- Eels) on the Planner instead.
What has happened to Rugby Sunday's ???? :(


Wakefield Ladies have a friendly tonight at Sharlston and kick off their season next week - if it doesnt clash with our games theyre well worth a watch.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:56 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1467
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
wildshot wrote:
Bring back the 1980s I say when we all played on a Sunday.

For me RL is a weekend sport, not a mid-week sport. I'm sick of the unrealistic demands to risk the M62 traffic on a Thursday/Friday night - it just eliminates the chance for many of fans to make away matches and support the team.


+1 from me :CLAP:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:52 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7586
FIL wrote:
+1 from me :CLAP:


+ 1 from me as well but, it's all about the money these days and if we want to have a full time pro sport, there is little choice other than fall in line with Sky's demands.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, alegend, altofts wildcat, B V Bob, ball-in-hand, Deeencee, Finbar, Greavsie, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, MSNbot Media, musson, NEwildcat, PHe, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Schunter, scott-the-red, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 225 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
c}