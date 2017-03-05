As we don't have a game this afternoon, I did wonder if Sheffield might be playing at Belle Vue and considered going down to watch them, but unfortunately they are away at Hull KR.If the weather was better I might have even dragged SWMBO down to Post Office Road to watch Fev but as they are only playing Rochdale (no offence intended), we don't fancy getting wet through again, then it looks like we will stay in and watch todays NRL matches (Warriors -v- Knights and Sea Eagles -v- Eels) on the Planner instead.What has happened to Rugby Sunday's ????