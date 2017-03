cadoo wrote: Sam Tomkins

Jason Robinson

Steve Renouf

George Carmont

Pat Richards

Trent Barrett

Adrian Lam

Terry O'Connor

Terry Newton

Craig Smith

Mick Cassidy

Andy Farrell

Sean O'Loughlin



Coach: Michael Maguire.

The only change I would make to that is Furner for Cassidy, I was buzzing when he signed and gutted when we couldn't keep him.I'd then have a dilemma (which most won't agree with) take away the goal kicking, and I'd sway towards Burgess for Richards, that isn't to say Pat wasn't amazing for us, it's just how highly I rate Budgie.