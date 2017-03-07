|
|
Wigg'n wrote:
As good as Roberts was, Tomkins was unbelievable at FB in 2011 and 2012.
Let's sort this Roberts debate out cos it's ridiculous.
In 2010, Roberts made 15 Super League appearances scoring 13 tries.
Less than half of his appearances were as a fullback (7) in which he scored just 4 tries.
The only game I can remember from then is Warrington away when he scored a brilliant try. I don't care if the other 6 appearances he had at fullback that year were the best ever seen on a Rugby field, he doesn't come close to even deserving a mention as one of our best full backs in Super League.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:08 am
|
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Sam Tomkins has to get in the side somewhere IMO. I'd have him on a par with Andy Farrell as our best player of the Superleague era.
He has time to take that outright yet as well.
Completely agree. First name on the sheet for me. As good as Rads was it's stretching it a bit to say he was better than Sam. It's like comparing Roy Keane with George Best. Both great players, but only one was a regular match winner.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:59 am
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Completely agree. First name on the sheet for me. As good as Rads was it's stretching it a bit to say he was better than Sam. It's like comparing Roy Keane with George Best. Both great players, but only one was a regular match winner.
Strange isn't it how some seem to have forgotten how good ST was in SL. I remember being at a game with my daughter when Sam was absolutely tearing it up and saying something along the lines of remember what you are watching today, this doesn't come along very often. I can still vividly remember the tingle I used to get every time he got hold of the ball. The whole stadium seemed to tense up. As great as Rads was, I don't recall him provoking that same feeling of excitement and anticipation. Still, each to their own. We are talking about two very fine players here.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:17 pm
|
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Strange isn't it how some seem to have forgotten how good ST was in SL. I remember being at a game with my daughter when Sam was absolutely tearing it up and saying something along the lines of remember what you are watching today, this doesn't come along very often. I can still vividly remember the tingle I used to get every time he got hold of the ball. The whole stadium seemed to tense up. As great as Rads was, I don't recall him provoking that same feeling of excitement and anticipation. Still, each to their own. We are talking about two very fine players here.
I have Sam down as number two in my list of most talented and exciting UK born players to wear a Wigan shirt in my 35 years of watching Wigan. Number one is Hanley.
He was that good. Let's hope we get to see something like his old form over the next couple of years.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:42 pm
|
|
MattyB wrote:
I have Sam down as number two in my list of most talented and exciting UK born players to wear a Wigan shirt in my 35 years of watching Wigan. Number one is Hanley.
He was that good. Let's hope we get to see something like his old form over the next couple of years.
He certainly is / was exciting.
I've always said that he's probably the single most talented player Wigan have ever produced, closely followed by Andy Faz.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:14 pm
|
|
The only worry for me with Sam is has he lost that burning pace?
It was 70% of the threat he posed, and it caught every defence out in the competition again and again.
Last season unfortunately, for the short time he was playing, it was noticeably absent. Now, that may be down to his injury rather than his age, but either way, it's loss will reduce his attacking effectiveness.
Tht said, this thread is about Sam as he was ... so, yes, he really should be in the team somewhere.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:54 pm
|
|
A few observations from a non Wigan fan:
Tomkins is head and shoulders above Radlinski IMO. As for Radlinski scoring his trys against better opposition, that's very debatable. The 2001 SL season had dross like Huddersfield, Wakefield, Halifax and Salford, and a pretty gash Warrington. Yes, Bradford, Saints, and Wigan were good sides, and Leeds and Hull were good on their day. You can debate the standards all you want, but the gap between the top and the bottom has reduced, and defences are more organised now.
Edwards over Lam is ridiculous based on SL form.
The Wigan version of Fielden above Craig Smith? I have no words...
Bateman? Over Hanson, or Hoffman, or a pretty union Joel Tomkins? You could also make a case for Andy Farrell to be put there to accommodate Flanders at 13.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:41 am
|
|
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Let's sort this Roberts debate out cos it's ridiculous.
In 2010, Roberts made 15 Super League appearances scoring 13 tries.
Less than half of his appearances were as a fullback (7) in which he scored just 4 tries.
The only game I can remember from then is Warrington away when he scored a brilliant try. I don't care if the other 6 appearances he had at fullback that year were the best ever seen on a Rugby field, he doesn't come close to even deserving a mention as one of our best full backs in Super League.
that season we saw a fully fitty Roberts for the first time, he was never fully fit again after his injury so not ridiculous at all.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:25 am
|
|
Pieman wrote:
that season we saw a fully fitty Roberts for the first time, he was never fully fit again after his injury so not ridiculous at all.
That's not a good rationale mate, if I'm reading you right you're assuming that he would've been great if he was never injured. We could use that excuse for Sam and Radlinkski and say they would've been even better if they never picked up injuries throughout their careers.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:57 am
|
|
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
That's not a good rationale mate, if I'm reading you right you're assuming that he would've been great if he was never injured. We could use that excuse for Sam and Radlinkski and say they would've been even better if they never picked up injuries throughout their careers.
but they had plenty of time uninjured. Roberts was never given time to get back to full fitness. Watched the start of the season a few months ago and after watching it said to my father how good he was. He played most of his games on the wing but was awesome for the start of the season until his bad injury. The thread isnt about their time over their wigan career if so Craig Smith wouldnt get a look in over O Connor or even Ben Flower.
|
|
c}