Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:55 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 493
Wigg'n wrote:
As good as Roberts was, Tomkins was unbelievable at FB in 2011 and 2012.


Let's sort this Roberts debate out cos it's ridiculous.

In 2010, Roberts made 15 Super League appearances scoring 13 tries.

Less than half of his appearances were as a fullback (7) in which he scored just 4 tries.

The only game I can remember from then is Warrington away when he scored a brilliant try. I don't care if the other 6 appearances he had at fullback that year were the best ever seen on a Rugby field, he doesn't come close to even deserving a mention as one of our best full backs in Super League.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:08 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1748
NickyKiss wrote:
Sam Tomkins has to get in the side somewhere IMO. I'd have him on a par with Andy Farrell as our best player of the Superleague era.

He has time to take that outright yet as well.

Completely agree. First name on the sheet for me. As good as Rads was it's stretching it a bit to say he was better than Sam. It's like comparing Roy Keane with George Best. Both great players, but only one was a regular match winner.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:59 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3303
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Completely agree. First name on the sheet for me. As good as Rads was it's stretching it a bit to say he was better than Sam. It's like comparing Roy Keane with George Best. Both great players, but only one was a regular match winner.

Strange isn't it how some seem to have forgotten how good ST was in SL. I remember being at a game with my daughter when Sam was absolutely tearing it up and saying something along the lines of remember what you are watching today, this doesn't come along very often. I can still vividly remember the tingle I used to get every time he got hold of the ball. The whole stadium seemed to tense up. As great as Rads was, I don't recall him provoking that same feeling of excitement and anticipation. Still, each to their own. We are talking about two very fine players here.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:17 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17758
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Strange isn't it how some seem to have forgotten how good ST was in SL. I remember being at a game with my daughter when Sam was absolutely tearing it up and saying something along the lines of remember what you are watching today, this doesn't come along very often. I can still vividly remember the tingle I used to get every time he got hold of the ball. The whole stadium seemed to tense up. As great as Rads was, I don't recall him provoking that same feeling of excitement and anticipation. Still, each to their own. We are talking about two very fine players here.



I have Sam down as number two in my list of most talented and exciting UK born players to wear a Wigan shirt in my 35 years of watching Wigan. Number one is Hanley.

He was that good. Let's hope we get to see something like his old form over the next couple of years.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:42 pm
sergeant pepper
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2012 7:01 pm
Posts: 1131
Location: In the sky with diamonds
MattyB wrote:
I have Sam down as number two in my list of most talented and exciting UK born players to wear a Wigan shirt in my 35 years of watching Wigan. Number one is Hanley.

He was that good. Let's hope we get to see something like his old form over the next couple of years.


He certainly is / was exciting.

I've always said that he's probably the single most talented player Wigan have ever produced, closely followed by Andy Faz.
20 LEAGUE TITLES
19 CHALLENGE CUPS
3 WORLD TITLES
SAYS IT ALL REALLY

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:14 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13408
The only worry for me with Sam is has he lost that burning pace?

It was 70% of the threat he posed, and it caught every defence out in the competition again and again.

Last season unfortunately, for the short time he was playing, it was noticeably absent. Now, that may be down to his injury rather than his age, but either way, it's loss will reduce his attacking effectiveness.

Tht said, this thread is about Sam as he was ... so, yes, he really should be in the team somewhere.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:54 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8355
Location: Leeds
A few observations from a non Wigan fan:

Tompkins is head and shoulders above Radlinski IMO. As for Radlinski scoring his trys against better opposition, that's very debatable. The 2001 SL season had dross like Huddersfield, Wakefield, Halifax and Salford, and a pretty gash Warrington. Yes, Bradford, Saints, and Wigan were good sides, and Leeds and Hull were good on their day. You can debate the standards all you want, but the gap between the top and the bottom has reduced, and defences are more organised now.
Edwards over Lam is ridiculous based on SL form.
The Wigan version of Fielden above Craig Smith? I have no words...
Bateman? Over Hanson, or Hoffman? You could also make a case for Andy Farrell to be put there to accommodate Flanders at 13.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
c}