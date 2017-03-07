Aboveusonlypie wrote: Completely agree. First name on the sheet for me. As good as Rads was it's stretching it a bit to say he was better than Sam. It's like comparing Roy Keane with George Best. Both great players, but only one was a regular match winner.

Strange isn't it how some seem to have forgotten how good ST was in SL. I remember being at a game with my daughter when Sam was absolutely tearing it up and saying something along the lines of remember what you are watching today, this doesn't come along very often. I can still vividly remember the tingle I used to get every time he got hold of the ball. The whole stadium seemed to tense up. As great as Rads was, I don't recall him provoking that same feeling of excitement and anticipation. Still, each to their own. We are talking about two very fine players here.