Wigg'n wrote: As good as Roberts was, Tomkins was unbelievable at FB in 2011 and 2012.

Let's sort this Roberts debate out cos it's ridiculous.In 2010, Roberts made 15 Super League appearances scoring 13 tries.Less than half of his appearances were as a fullback (7) in which he scored just 4 tries.The only game I can remember from then is Warrington away when he scored a brilliant try. I don't care if the other 6 appearances he had at fullback that year were the best ever seen on a Rugby field, he doesn't come close to even deserving a mention as one of our best full backs in Super League.