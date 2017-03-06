Aboveusonlypie wrote: Sam Tomkins was a regular match winner from 2009-2013 - that's five seasons. No one else comes close to that degree of brilliance. It's amazing how people are willing to write off all he did for us after one injury hit season since returning from NZ.

I think this is another one where the system not allowing us to select players in different positions is a problem. I can't pick Sam Tomkins over Kris Radlinski at full back because Radlinski is so much safer defensively, and was still a potent attacking threat, scoring 27 tries in 2001 (the best Sam Tomkins ever managed was 28, and that was against a much lower standard of opposition IMO). However, as you say, surely he has to be in there due to the fact he was such a match winner, so I would have picked him at stand off with Barrett partnering him at SH.