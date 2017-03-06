WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:12 pm
Terry O Connor over Craig Smith?!

Who the hell are these people who vote?
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:35 pm
21-12 wrote:
Terry O Connor over Craig Smith?!

Who the hell are these people who vote?


My thoughts exactly, particularly when we were asked to add Francis Stephenson to vote
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:59 pm
O Connor was the top meter gaining prop for years, was excellent. Roberts was my vote for fullback not winger to be fair

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:06 pm
I'd take O'Connor over Smith tbh. I thought O'Connor was an excellent prop, hugely consistent and he played well over a number of years. As for Craig Smith he was a fabulous player throughout his career but he had a slow start to his spell with us and whilst he more then made up for that, I'd back O'Connors consistency of performance over a longer period for Wigan.

Over their whole careers Smith was the better player but O'Connor was the better Wigan player all things considered.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:00 pm
As good as Roberts was, Tomkins was unbelievable at FB in 2011 and 2012.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:56 am
Grimmy wrote:
It depends when people are referring to with Fielden.

2006 - One of the best props in the world. Massive part of saving us from relegation. Definitely the best prop I've seen in a Wigan shirt.
2007-2009 - Poor, he was getting smashed around for fun. He should have been dropped to the reserves to get his confidence back IMO
2010 - A major improvement, nowhere near back to his best but well worth his spot in the side.
2011-2012 - Missed both seasons with various injuries

I wanted to pick Andy Farrell at prop, but it wouldn't let me.


Great shout for Faz at prop. He was unbelievable there towards the end of his career with us.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:50 pm
Sam Tomkins was a regular match winner from 2009-2013 - that's five seasons. No one else comes close to that degree of brilliance. It's amazing how people are willing to write off all he did for us after one injury hit season since returning from NZ.
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:15 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Sam Tomkins was a regular match winner from 2009-2013 - that's five seasons. No one else comes close to that degree of brilliance. It's amazing how people are willing to write off all he did for us after one injury hit season since returning from NZ.

I think this is another one where the system not allowing us to select players in different positions is a problem. I can't pick Sam Tomkins over Kris Radlinski at full back because Radlinski is so much safer defensively, and was still a potent attacking threat, scoring 27 tries in 2001 (the best Sam Tomkins ever managed was 28, and that was against a much lower standard of opposition IMO). However, as you say, surely he has to be in there due to the fact he was such a match winner, so I would have picked him at stand off with Barrett partnering him at SH.
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:56 pm
Grimmy wrote:
I think this is another one where the system not allowing us to select players in different positions is a problem. I can't pick Sam Tomkins over Kris Radlinski at full back because Radlinski is so much safer defensively, and was still a potent attacking threat, scoring 27 tries in 2001 (the best Sam Tomkins ever managed was 28, and that was against a much lower standard of opposition IMO). However, as you say, surely he has to be in there due to the fact he was such a match winner, so I would have picked him at stand off with Barrett partnering him at SH.


I see your logic however Sam only played his breakthrough season in the halves and spent most of his time here at fullback. Barrett was a stand off not a scrum half. They should either get picked in their predominant position or not at all imo.
c}