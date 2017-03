Grimmy wrote:

It depends when people are referring to with Fielden.



2006 - One of the best props in the world. Massive part of saving us from relegation. Definitely the best prop I've seen in a Wigan shirt.

2007-2009 - Poor, he was getting smashed around for fun. He should have been dropped to the reserves to get his confidence back IMO

2010 - A major improvement, nowhere near back to his best but well worth his spot in the side.

2011-2012 - Missed both seasons with various injuries



I wanted to pick Andy Farrell at prop, but it wouldn't let me.