I'd take O'Connor over Smith tbh. I thought O'Connor was an excellent prop, hugely consistent and he played well over a number of years. As for Craig Smith he was a fabulous player throughout his career but he had a slow start to his spell with us and whilst he more then made up for that, I'd back O'Connors consistency of performance over a longer period for Wigan.



Over their whole careers Smith was the better player but O'Connor was the better Wigan player all things considered.