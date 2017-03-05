WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:52 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5433
Location: 3 Peers
Pieman wrote:
was spectacular when he was moved to full back until he smashed his leg v wakey


I feel so sorry for Roberts, he was bloody outstanding once he settled.. Was ripping defences apart.
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:35 pm
wiganrugbyblog
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 9
On the Amos Roberts bit, the full voting for wingers was:

Jason Robinson 31%
Pat Richards 26%
Martin Offiah 25%
Brett Dallas 7%
Joshua Charnley 4%
Brian Carney 3%
Joe Burgess 2%
Dom Manfredi 1%
Amos Roberts 0%
Chris Ashton 0%
Mark Bell 0%
Mark Calderwood 0%

Although Amos got 0% he did get some votes just not enough to earn a percentage
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:54 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12179
wiganrugbyblog wrote:
On the Amos Roberts bit, the full voting for wingers was:

Jason Robinson 31%
Pat Richards 26%
Martin Offiah 25%
Brett Dallas 7%
Joshua Charnley 4%
Brian Carney 3%
Joe Burgess 2%
Dom Manfredi 1%
Amos Roberts 0%
Chris Ashton 0%
Mark Bell 0%
Mark Calderwood 0%

Although Amos got 0% he did get some votes just not enough to earn a percentage

Pat Richards nearly missed out :shock:
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:56 pm
tugglesf78
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3738
Location: The Barton Arms
Wane should be coach
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:46 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2591
Location: Serpo
Offiah played 10 games for Wigan in Super League.

Maguire should be coach up until now, SW wins another cup then he is there for me.

Lockers lifted many more cups than Faz and has been a better skipper.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:08 am
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13850
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
who the hell voted for Mark Calderwood :SHOOT:
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:20 am
Kernel
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 20, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 4700
Location: Reading, UK
Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.

Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:54 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12179
Kernel wrote:
Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.

Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.

It depends when people are referring to with Fielden.

2006 - One of the best props in the world. Massive part of saving us from relegation. Definitely the best prop I've seen in a Wigan shirt.
2007-2009 - Poor, he was getting smashed around for fun. He should have been dropped to the reserves to get his confidence back IMO
2010 - A major improvement, nowhere near back to his best but well worth his spot in the side.
2011-2012 - Missed both seasons with various injuries

I wanted to pick Andy Farrell at prop, but it wouldn't let me.
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:12 pm
wiganrugbyblog
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 9
In regards to props, Craig Smith got my vote but came in third. Everyone on the list below acquired some votes:

Terry O'Connor 22%
Stuart Fielden 16%
Craig Smith 11%
Neil Cowie 10%
Ben Flower 9%
Iafeta Paleaaesina 7%
Jeff Lima 7%
Tony Clubb 5%
Frank-Paul Nuuausala 3%
Quentin Pongia 3%
Scott Taylor 2%
Jerry Seuseu 1%
Lee Mossop 1%
Paul Prescott 1%
Andy Coley 1%
Dom Crosby 1%
Danny Sculthorpe 0%
Epalahame Lauaki 0%
Francis Stephenson 0%
Jerome Guisset 0%



