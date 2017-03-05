|
Pieman wrote:
was spectacular when he was moved to full back until he smashed his leg v wakey
I feel so sorry for Roberts, he was bloody outstanding once he settled.. Was ripping defences apart.
Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.
aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:35 pm
On the Amos Roberts bit, the full voting for wingers was:
Jason Robinson 31%
Pat Richards 26%
Martin Offiah 25%
Brett Dallas 7%
Joshua Charnley 4%
Brian Carney 3%
Joe Burgess 2%
Dom Manfredi 1%
Amos Roberts 0%
Chris Ashton 0%
Mark Bell 0%
Mark Calderwood 0%
Although Amos got 0% he did get some votes just not enough to earn a percentage
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:54 pm
wiganrugbyblog wrote:
Pat Richards nearly missed out
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:56 pm
Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".
Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...
Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:46 pm
Offiah played 10 games for Wigan in Super League.
Maguire should be coach up until now, SW wins another cup then he is there for me.
Lockers lifted many more cups than Faz and has been a better skipper.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:08 am
who the hell voted for Mark Calderwood
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:20 am
Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.
Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:54 pm
Kernel wrote:
Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.
Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.
It depends when people are referring to with Fielden.
2006 - One of the best props in the world. Massive part of saving us from relegation. Definitely the best prop I've seen in a Wigan shirt.
2007-2009 - Poor, he was getting smashed around for fun. He should have been dropped to the reserves to get his confidence back IMO
2010 - A major improvement, nowhere near back to his best but well worth his spot in the side.
2011-2012 - Missed both seasons with various injuries
I wanted to pick Andy Farrell at prop, but it wouldn't let me.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:12 pm
In regards to props, Craig Smith got my vote but came in third. Everyone on the list below acquired some votes:
Terry O'Connor 22%
Stuart Fielden 16%
Craig Smith 11%
Neil Cowie 10%
Ben Flower 9%
Iafeta Paleaaesina 7%
Jeff Lima 7%
Tony Clubb 5%
Frank-Paul Nuuausala 3%
Quentin Pongia 3%
Scott Taylor 2%
Jerry Seuseu 1%
Lee Mossop 1%
Paul Prescott 1%
Andy Coley 1%
Dom Crosby 1%
Danny Sculthorpe 0%
Epalahame Lauaki 0%
Francis Stephenson 0%
https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/04/comment-a-look-at-the-wigansuperleague13/
