Kernel wrote: Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.



Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.

It depends when people are referring to with Fielden.2006 - One of the best props in the world. Massive part of saving us from relegation. Definitely the best prop I've seen in a Wigan shirt.2007-2009 - Poor, he was getting smashed around for fun. He should have been dropped to the reserves to get his confidence back IMO2010 - A major improvement, nowhere near back to his best but well worth his spot in the side.2011-2012 - Missed both seasons with various injuriesI wanted to pick Andy Farrell at prop, but it wouldn't let me.