Fielden at prop, give me a break.. We'll have Luke Davico there next. Fielden at Wigan is like Jerry Seu Seu at Wigan, a fan favourite but not for what he did at Wigan.
Craig Smith and Terry O'Connor for me. I'd also give an honourable mention to Danny Sculthorpe, he was blinding for us (although he gave me heart palpitations with his offload game). I'd argue Mick Cassidy, Harrison Hansen or David Furner over John Bateman also.
