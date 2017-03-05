We held a vote at http://www.wiganrugby.blog for people to vote for their Super League Era XIII - we got over 900 votes - so the final 13 some hopefully represent a decent cross-section of Wigan Fans.
You can view the in-depth results at: https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/04/comment-a-look-at-the-wigansuperleague13/
The final line up:
1. Radlinski
2. Robinson
3. Connolly
4. Carmont
5. Richards
6. Barrett
7. Edwards
8. Fielden
9. Newton
10. O'Connor
11. L. Farrell
12. Bateman
13. A. Farrell
Coach: Michael Maguire
