Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:02 pm
wiganrugbyblog
We held a vote at http://www.wiganrugby.blog for people to vote for their Super League Era XIII - we got over 900 votes - so the final 13 some hopefully represent a decent cross-section of Wigan Fans.

You can view the in-depth results at: https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/04/comment-a-look-at-the-wigansuperleague13/

The final line up:

1. Radlinski
2. Robinson
3. Connolly
4. Carmont
5. Richards
6. Barrett
7. Edwards
8. Fielden
9. Newton
10. O'Connor
11. L. Farrell
12. Bateman
13. A. Farrell

Coach: Michael Maguire
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:38 pm
Grimmy
Can't argue too much with that. Maybe a bit harsh on S.Tomkins and Charnley
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:57 pm
NSW
Could name a number of props I'd have over Fielden.

Craig Smith, Benny Flower, Coley.
Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:03 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Swap

1 for Sam T
6 for Williams
7 for Lam
8 for Coley
13 for Lockers

And that would be closer.

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:46 pm
For me

7. A. Lam (only due to its SL13 if it was career it would be Edwards over Lam)
8. C. Smith
11 A. Farrell
12. SOL

Re: Super League Era - Wigan XIII

Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:50 pm
Roberts
Robinson
Connolly
Carmont
Richards
Barrett
Lam
Smith
Newton
O'Connor
Furner
Fletcher
Farrell

c}