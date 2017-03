We held a vote at http://www.wiganrugby.blog for people to vote for their Super League Era XIII - we got over 900 votes - so the final 13 some hopefully represent a decent cross-section of Wigan Fans.You can view the in-depth results at: https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/04/comment-a-look-at-the-wigansuperleague13/ The final line up:1. Radlinski2. Robinson3. Connolly4. Carmont5. Richards6. Barrett7. Edwards8. Fielden9. Newton10. O'Connor11. L. Farrell12. Bateman13. A. FarrellCoach: Michael Maguire