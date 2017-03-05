Of those 3, Warrington is the biggest mystery, they dont seem to have coped with playing SL, after their WCS success.
Leeds were gash last season, until Segeyaro turned up and without him, they are still gash and Saints need their two halves fit and firing.
They will be a different team with Smith back in the set up but, all 3 have possibly already lost any chance of the LLS (if they were ever interested in winning it) and the further they allow Wigan and Cas to stack up points, the more difficult it will become to get anywhere near the GF.
Leeds need to invest heavily in a decent spine as their 1,6,7 & 9 just aren't good enough for the top end of SL