Trainman wrote: I think the salary cap is one over several factors that has seen a levelling over the last few years. That combined with increasing interest from cash rich NRL and RU clubs looking at players is making it harder for clubs to hang in to the top players who traditionally were at the 'bigger' clubs.



I think defensively the lower end league teams have improved and the interpretation of some rules and poor refereeing allow the game to be slowed down making it easier to defend (no one told Leeds last week though).



A significant point is it's only a few games into the season so things will change over the season. I expect the likes of Warrington and St Helens won't be where they are now after 20 games. As always when it comes to the business end it remains to be seen whether those teams outside the 'big 4' (or 5) can step up in the big games.

Saying that the "Big" clubs will be ok when it comes to the business end of the season may not happen.Look at Leeds and Huddersfield last season.The first part of the season is 23 games and if you dont get off to a half decent start, the chances of a top 4 finish at the end of the season diminish (Cas are second favourites with the bookies for the LLS, up from 5th pre season), which shows how serious it is to lose your first few games.Plus, the league is tighter than it was a few years ago, which probably is down to the effects of the cap.