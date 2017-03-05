WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap

Salary Cap

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:29 am
Leeds, Saints and Warrington, 3 of the so called "big 4" have all had poor starts to the season by their own standards. Is the salary cap finally making Super League a level playing field?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:55 am
Of those 3, Warrington is the biggest mystery, they dont seem to have coped with playing SL, after their WCS success.
Leeds were gash last season, until Segeyaro turned up and without him, they are still gash and Saints need their two halves fit and firing.
They will be a different team with Smith back in the set up but, all 3 have possibly already lost any chance of the LLS (if they were ever interested in winning it) and the further they allow Wigan and Cas to stack up points, the more difficult it will become to get anywhere near the GF.
Leeds need to invest heavily in a decent spine as their 1,6,7 & 9 just aren't good enough for the top end of SL

Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leeds, Saints and Warrington, 3 of the so called "big 4" have all had poor starts to the season by their own standards. Is the salary cap finally making Super League a level playing field?


When you say the "big4" how is this defined? Not sure it's referenced in the media any more, as depending on which side of the Pennines you are it could include different clubs. Are you "big" if you can spend the full cap? Or is it based on recent history?

Leeds and Sts suffer from thinking good former players will make good coaches. In Leeds case, McDermott (and the Leeds board) have not replaced Sinfield, Peacock and Leuleui, despite have lots of notice to do this. If they managed to fit those under the cap, then it's not a salary cap equalisation issue. Leeds have hampered their own position by effectively making McDermott unsackable with his contract.

It's difficult to say about Sts as you cannot plan around your main half suffering a long term injury in pre season.

Wire are the ones where it's difficult to understand. Brown was a good fit for them or did they really rely on Sandow that much?

Still, early season yet, perhaps best to assess this after Easter to get a decent view of form.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:02 pm
I think the salary cap is one over several factors that has seen a levelling over the last few years. That combined with increasing interest from cash rich NRL and RU clubs looking at players is making it harder for clubs to hang in to the top players who traditionally were at the 'bigger' clubs.

I think defensively the lower end league teams have improved and the interpretation of some rules and poor refereeing allow the game to be slowed down making it easier to defend (no one told Leeds last week though).

A significant point is it's only a few games into the season so things will change over the season. I expect the likes of Warrington and St Helens won't be where they are now after 20 games. As always when it comes to the business end it remains to be seen whether those teams outside the 'big 4' (or 5) can step up in the big games.

Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:10 pm
Trainman wrote:
I think the salary cap is one over several factors that has seen a levelling over the last few years. That combined with increasing interest from cash rich NRL and RU clubs looking at players is making it harder for clubs to hang in to the top players who traditionally were at the 'bigger' clubs.

I think defensively the lower end league teams have improved and the interpretation of some rules and poor refereeing allow the game to be slowed down making it easier to defend (no one told Leeds last week though).

A significant point is it's only a few games into the season so things will change over the season. I expect the likes of Warrington and St Helens won't be where they are now after 20 games. As always when it comes to the business end it remains to be seen whether those teams outside the 'big 4' (or 5) can step up in the big games.


Saying that the "Big" clubs will be ok when it comes to the business end of the season may not happen.
Look at Leeds and Huddersfield last season.

The first part of the season is 23 games and if you dont get off to a half decent start, the chances of a top 4 finish at the end of the season diminish (Cas are second favourites with the bookies for the LLS, up from 5th pre season), which shows how serious it is to lose your first few games.
Plus, the league is tighter than it was a few years ago, which probably is down to the effects of the cap.

