Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Leeds, Saints and Warrington, 3 of the so called "big 4" have all had poor starts to the season by their own standards. Is the salary cap finally making Super League a level playing field?

When you say the "big4" how is this defined? Not sure it's referenced in the media any more, as depending on which side of the Pennines you are it could include different clubs. Are you "big" if you can spend the full cap? Or is it based on recent history?Leeds and Sts suffer from thinking good former players will make good coaches. In Leeds case, McDermott (and the Leeds board) have not replaced Sinfield, Peacock and Leuleui, despite have lots of notice to do this. If they managed to fit those under the cap, then it's not a salary cap equalisation issue. Leeds have hampered their own position by effectively making McDermott unsackable with his contract.It's difficult to say about Sts as you cannot plan around your main half suffering a long term injury in pre season.Wire are the ones where it's difficult to understand. Brown was a good fit for them or did they really rely on Sandow that much?Still, early season yet, perhaps best to assess this after Easter to get a decent view of form.