Tony Smith was certainly a good fit with us.....surely there can be no doubt on that (I'm sure someone will disagree). When he took on the National job and Bluey took over, we played Bradford in March/April and absolutely ripped them to pieces. Offload after offload, one of them games when everything the players chanced came off. At the time I thought that Bluey hadn't changed a thing, he just went with the Tony Smith equation. Right coach at the right time.