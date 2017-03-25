WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:55 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4957
Location: Hill Valley
TOMCAT wrote:
No need and no justification to use abusive foul language. It lowers the tone of the board and is just plain childish. Disagree, put him straight but please leave out the school yard stuff.


Check out the username he was responding to.......... :lol:

Hint - the OP on page 1 :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:03 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1653
Location: Happy Valley
Biff Tannen wrote:
Check out the username he was responding to.......... :lol:

Hint - the OP on page 1 :wink:


Fair cop, my bad, I'll take it down.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:25 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 65
Tony Smith was certainly a good fit with us.....surely there can be no doubt on that (I'm sure someone will disagree). When he took on the National job and Bluey took over, we played Bradford in March/April and absolutely ripped them to pieces. Offload after offload, one of them games when everything the players chanced came off. At the time I thought that Bluey hadn't changed a thing, he just went with the Tony Smith equation. Right coach at the right time.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:07 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3226
TOMCAT wrote:
Fair cop, my bad, I'll take it down.


Easily done and like I said earlier, how on earth did his username get accepted? :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:56 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9705
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Warrington finally get a point with a 22-22 draw. Hull seem to be having issues holding leads, almost let a 22-0 lead slip last week against Wigan and were 22-8 up today.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:00 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 754
ThePrinter wrote:
Warrington finally get a point with a 22-22 draw. Hull seem to be having issues holding leads, almost let a 22-0 lead slip last week against Wigan and were 22-8 up today.

That'll give Wire confidence for next week interesting re-FC they look like they are physically & mentally weak for the last 2 weeks going into the final qtr of both games.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:03 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9705
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
That'll give Wire confidence for next week interesting re-FC they look like they are physically & mentally weak for the last 2 weeks going into the final qtr of both games.


Listened on the radio Hull sounded shattered in the 2nd half, definitely something to look at when we play them in a few weeks, stick with them first half and go for it 2nd half.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:55 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 754
ThePrinter wrote:
Listened on the radio Hull sounded shattered in the 2nd half, definitely something to look at when we play them in a few weeks, stick with them first half and go for it 2nd half.

Yep that seems to be the blue-print & reflects our recent wins there where we've got stronger in the 2nd half & they've had very little if anything left.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:04 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9705
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Latest on Hull is that Albert Kelly has flown home to Australia on compassionate leave. Will definitely miss this weeks game vs Salford, let's see if he's back in time for the following week vs Leeds.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:43 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8429
Location: Leeds
ThePrinter wrote:
Latest on Hull is that Albert Kelly has flown home to Australia on compassionate leave. Will definitely miss this weeks game vs Salford, let's see if he's back in time for the following week vs Leeds.


He will apparently
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
