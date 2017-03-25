|
TOMCAT wrote:
No need and no justification to use abusive foul language. It lowers the tone of the board and is just plain childish. Disagree, put him straight but please leave out the school yard stuff.
Check out the username he was responding to..........
Hint - the OP on page 1
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:03 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Fair cop, my bad, I'll take it down.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:25 pm
Tony Smith was certainly a good fit with us.....surely there can be no doubt on that (I'm sure someone will disagree). When he took on the National job and Bluey took over, we played Bradford in March/April and absolutely ripped them to pieces. Offload after offload, one of them games when everything the players chanced came off. At the time I thought that Bluey hadn't changed a thing, he just went with the Tony Smith equation. Right coach at the right time.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:07 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
Fair cop, my bad, I'll take it down.
Easily done and like I said earlier, how on earth did his username get accepted?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:56 pm
Warrington finally get a point with a 22-22 draw. Hull seem to be having issues holding leads, almost let a 22-0 lead slip last week against Wigan and were 22-8 up today.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:00 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
That'll give Wire confidence for next week interesting re-FC they look like they are physically & mentally weak for the last 2 weeks going into the final qtr of both games.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:03 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Listened on the radio Hull sounded shattered in the 2nd half, definitely something to look at when we play them in a few weeks, stick with them first half and go for it 2nd half.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:55 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Yep that seems to be the blue-print & reflects our recent wins there where we've got stronger in the 2nd half & they've had very little if anything left.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:04 pm
Latest on Hull is that Albert Kelly has flown home to Australia on compassionate leave. Will definitely miss this weeks game vs Salford, let's see if he's back in time for the following week vs Leeds.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:43 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
