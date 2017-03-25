WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:53 am
The Savelio one's a puzzle. Then again, there has always been the odd scapegoat with TS, often one of the less obvious candidates.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:57 am
Clearwing wrote:
The Savelio one's a puzzle. Then again, there has always been the odd scapegoat with TS, often one of the less obvious candidates.


If you read the Warrington board he seems to be as bad as any coach for favourites and scapegoats. The fans there seem continuously puzzled as to what Matty Russell does to never get dropped.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:10 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Depends who is coach though, if it's still Smith I wouldn't be surprised if the response to this season is to splash some cash and bring in a load of outside recruitment for 2018.

Seems to have strayed from his Leeds approach where he/GH brought in 1 or 2 & nurtured the Acadamy lads.
Moran does seem very keen to be seen spending big year on year.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:14 am
SHITHEAD wrote:
They Seem to think they could end up doing a Leeds? What do you think? Their squad is fairly strong, overreacting me thinks


No chance, Shithead. Unlike Leeds, they have a good coach.

No, they don't have any recent history of it.

No, their squad is better than ours.

McDermott Out.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:24 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Seems to have strayed from his Leeds approach where he/GH brought in 1 or 2 & nurtured the Acadamy lads.
Moran does seem very keen to be seen spending big year on year.


I don't know if you at the 2007 GF team what academy lads are there that only came through in his time? Ablett as a sub back rower, no guarantee I think he'd have stayed in the team under Smith had he stayed (filling in at RC helped him massively in 2008). Lee Smith, again would've been a long term fixture? He had spells in and out under Smith although he probably deserved that with his off field attitude/partying.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:50 am
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't know if you at the 2007 GF team what academy lads are there that only came through in his time? Ablett as a sub back rower, no guarantee I think he'd have stayed in the team under Smith had he stayed (filling in at RC helped him massively in 2008). Lee Smith, again would've been a long term fixture? He had spells in and out under Smith although he probably deserved that with his off field attitude/partying.

That 07 team was pretty much established by then though we'd added the required quality in Webb,Kylie was an excellent addition & Toopi was an International centre at the time albeit on the left.
Players like Burrow Mags Jjb Bailey Disko were well established & influential 1st teamers who tbf realised their potential under TS throw in Walker & Mathers et al he did a good job in that regard.
As a side note i also maintain Powell deserves praise for initially backing them with 1st team debuts.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:42 am
Smith is a great coach but he has some very strange ideas about player management.

When he was at Leeds the players had to ask his permission to take their wives out for dinner!!

When Smith was going out with Verity the players were given a week end off and Tony Smith had taken his wife to some expensive/exclusive retreat only to find Lee and Verity at the very same place!! Didn't go down too well

Smith controlling attitude is OK with young players to try and get them to adopt the correct path but you can't treat senior players in the same way they simple will not allow it and by end of 2006 early 2007 it began to creak and that is probably what is happening at Warrington.

Having said all that the first half of the 2005 season was IMO the finest this side played in the whole of golden generation.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
