Smith is a great coach but he has some very strange ideas about player management.



When he was at Leeds the players had to ask his permission to take their wives out for dinner!!



When Smith was going out with Verity the players were given a week end off and Tony Smith had taken his wife to some expensive/exclusive retreat only to find Lee and Verity at the very same place!! Didn't go down too well



Smith controlling attitude is OK with young players to try and get them to adopt the correct path but you can't treat senior players in the same way they simple will not allow it and by end of 2006 early 2007 it began to creak and that is probably what is happening at Warrington.



Having said all that the first half of the 2005 season was IMO the finest this side played in the whole of golden generation.