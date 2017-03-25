ThePrinter wrote: I don't know if you at the 2007 GF team what academy lads are there that only came through in his time? Ablett as a sub back rower, no guarantee I think he'd have stayed in the team under Smith had he stayed (filling in at RC helped him massively in 2008). Lee Smith, again would've been a long term fixture? He had spells in and out under Smith although he probably deserved that with his off field attitude/partying.

That 07 team was pretty much established by then though we'd added the required quality in Webb,Kylie was an excellent addition & Toopi was an International centre at the time albeit on the left.Players like Burrow Mags Jjb Bailey Disko were well established & influential 1st teamers who tbf realised their potential under TS throw in Walker & Mathers et al he did a good job in that regard.As a side note i also maintain Powell deserves praise for initially backing them with 1st team debuts.