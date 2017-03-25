WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:56 am
ThePrinter
With regards to making the Top 8 I really think they need to pick up something in these next two games at home vs Hull and ourselves. Later in the season they have to play us, Hull, Wigan and Cas again and ALL of them are away. Also they have Wigan again at the Magic weekend.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:00 am
Dwayne Dibley
Yes I think they can do a Leeds(circa 2000 where Leeds went on a 13 match unbeaten run or something similar).Leeds still made the play offs that year after a terrible start if I recall.They just need that turn around/Allelluia moment in the season that all top clubs seem to find,and that should be comming soon. Sure the Leeds fixture will give them that much needed leg up.Would much rather see the Rhinos keep their foot on the Wire's head to keep them under water.

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:02 am
ThePrinter
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Currie, Savelio, and Sims would improve their pack immensely, and Lineham and Atkins would make their backs more threatening, but I think they're not as good as many think they are. Amazing to think, some people want us to 'follow their model' :lol: It's Warrington that are following our 2016 model


Sims has been playing? As have Lineham and Atkins until last night and Atkins is hardly reliable especially when the going gets tough.

As for Savelio, interesting quote from Smith posted on the Wire board

"Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:06 am
ThePrinter
Dwayne Dibley wrote:
Yes I think they can do a Leeds(circa 2000 where Leeds went on a 13 match unbeaten run or something similar).Leeds still made the play offs that year after a terrible start if I recall.They just need that turn around/Allelluia moment in the season that all top clubs seem to find,and that should be comming soon. Sure the Leeds fixture will give them that much needed leg up.Would much rather see the Rhinos keep their foot on the Wire's head to keep them under water.


Someone on the Hull board has started a thread saying they could go on a winning streak all the way into mid-May looking at their fixtures........so that almost certainly guarantees a Wire win over Hull next week then :)
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:07 am
RHINO-MARK
ThePrinter wrote:
Sims has been playing? As have Lineham and Atkins until last night and Atkins is hardly reliable especially when the going gets tough.

As for Savelio, interesting quote from Smith posted on the Wire board

"Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."

Totally agree with that top paragraph.
Surprised to hear TS having a dig at Savelio when the same could be said of 95% of his 1st team.
It seems Patton is a scapegoat also especially when Brown & Gidley have both been garbage yet not dropped.
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:22 am
Charlie Sheen
Gidley has been shocking since Wembley, and without Sandow they have no creativity or pace in midfield
Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:28 am
Charlie Sheen
ThePrinter wrote:
Sims has been playing? As have Lineham and Atkins until last night and Atkins is hardly reliable especially when the going gets tough.

As for Savelio, interesting quote from Smith posted on the Wire board

"Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."


I was referring to yesterday's line up, and agree with you generally, I wasn't aware Savelio was dropped. Can you imagine if McDermott did that with someone like Savelio? This place would go into meltdown.

To add, for the amount of money they've spent on their academy, I'm struggling to think of many who have come through and become first team regulars.
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Fieldheadrhino, freddyfox73, Kenny11, Loyal Leeds Fan, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, Richie, Ronzy, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, STEVENM1000, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, ThePrinter, vsewo and 371 guests

