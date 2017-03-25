ThePrinter wrote: Sims has been playing? As have Lineham and Atkins until last night and Atkins is hardly reliable especially when the going gets tough.



As for Savelio, interesting quote from Smith posted on the Wire board



"Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."

I was referring to yesterday's line up, and agree with you generally, I wasn't aware Savelio was dropped. Can you imagine if McDermott did that with someone like Savelio? This place would go into meltdown.To add, for the amount of money they've spent on their academy, I'm struggling to think of many who have come through and become first team regulars.