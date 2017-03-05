WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:54 pm
Well, they'd have to win a GF first...

Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:30 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
And everything the club do, the players, coaches and management......but are then fickle and two faced enough to revel in their successes as if they always backed them to come good.

Ahh the "SuperFan" syndrome rears it's head. :CLAP:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:16 am
You're all amateurs. You should be trying to do a Bulls. Now that's what you call spectacular.

Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:20 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
You're all amateurs. You should be trying to do a Bulls. Now that's what you call spectacular.


:lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:34 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
You're all amateurs. You should be trying to do a Bulls. Now that's what you call spectacular.


Leeds United beat you to it by about 10 years mate, and they went down twice!

Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:59 am
So is it the players or the coach who's not good enough, at Warrington?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:28 am
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Well, they'd have to win a GF first...

That's what I've been saying! Surely it's a Huddersfield as they have also won nowt for years.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:47 am
Next week is massive for Saints vs Warrington, winner could kickstart their year, loser really left in trouble.

Next 3 for Wire are Saints (a) Hull & Leeds (h). Really need to win 2 of those 3 imo otherwise Top 4 is looking gone with so many losses with two thirds of the season still to play including away trips to Wigan, Cas, Hull.

To be in the Top 8 after 23 Rounds has been 20 points both seasons, so looking at 10 wins from 18 remaining which is still quite achievable for them but they need to get a move on soon.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:01 am
Fat Boy wrote:
Not a chance - they have a decent coach.


You wouldn't have thought so, judging by their board. Ouch.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
c}