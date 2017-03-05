Next week is massive for Saints vs Warrington, winner could kickstart their year, loser really left in trouble.



Next 3 for Wire are Saints (a) Hull & Leeds (h). Really need to win 2 of those 3 imo otherwise Top 4 is looking gone with so many losses with two thirds of the season still to play including away trips to Wigan, Cas, Hull.



To be in the Top 8 after 23 Rounds has been 20 points both seasons, so looking at 10 wins from 18 remaining which is still quite achievable for them but they need to get a move on soon.