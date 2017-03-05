WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:44 am
shithead Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 17
They Seem to think they could end up doing a Leeds? What do you think? Their squad is fairly strong, overreacting me thinks

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:10 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6897
Location: Central Coast
Is there a reason why it's not a Huddersfield? As wire didn't win anything last year? Surely it's more like them lot than us.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:30 am
GCM1980
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7750
I don't think so. Saints probably will though.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:39 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
I think the depth & quality in Wires squad will see them come good sooner rather than later.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:41 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19703
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
warrington should be ok. saints won't be. Cunningham was a terrible appointment

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:03 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7450
I think we have more to worry about than other teams woes.

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:11 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
Rxactly Frosties.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Could Warrington 'do a Leeds'?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:33 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14713
Frosties. wrote:
I think we have more to worry about than other teams woes.


Absolutely. We are not a one off like them. We are in continuous regression, and looking to others woes is not the answer. We need to see the likes of Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Leigh suffer, as that is our level of competition at present.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

c}