Problem being there will be plenty of other clubs will to offer him a straight 3yr deal based on his form with us to date.
Unless the we have a 2nd year option in our favour he can't walk away from I feel we have no option but to give him the going rate for a player of his quality. We've got him on the cheap this year so we are lucky.
If he'd ripped it up last year & not fell out with Hull KR we'd have paid more for his services this year anyhow.
Just get get him signed up.......................can't think of another player we could get on a SL level salary that would have such an impact on the team. if we aspire to stay at the top & to actually win a GF he's a player we must keep.
Offer him an extension to next season and renegotiate next year for a 2 year stay if he performs well.
It's the "second season syndrome" that we're worried about
