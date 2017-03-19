WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours already....

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Rumours already....

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours already....

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:16 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1571
Location: Top of the East Stand
ccs wrote:
Money isn't necessarily an issue if you take into account the marquee player rules.


Great shout. Forgot about that!

Re: Rumours already....

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:09 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17217
Location: Back in Hull.
ccs wrote:
Money isn't necessarily an issue if you take into account the marquee player rules.


But you have to pay a player over 175k to make that work, I'm not sure we have any players who will be near that.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:19 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2470
Dave K. wrote:
But you have to pay a player over 175k to make that work, I'm not sure we have any players who will be near that.
I know, but Pritchard was thought to be worth a punt, so who knows.

To be honest, I don't think anyone is worth 10% of the salary cap, but RU are NRL caps are way above ours, so maybe someone could be worth the extra.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:47 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17217
Location: Back in Hull.
ccs wrote:
I know, but Pritchard was thought to be worth a punt, so who knows.

To be honest, I don't think anyone is worth 10% of the salary cap, but RU are NRL caps are way above ours, so maybe someone could be worth the extra.



Not sure how it all worked, but the bulldogs paying a good wedge ofFranjs contract will have helped last year, I reckon that's one of the main reasons we got rid, as we would have had to pay all his contract.

I think they will raise the cap, it's been the same for about 10 years, whilst our competitors have all risen there's a lot in recent years, even 100k would really help.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:56 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 99
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure how it all worked, but the bulldogs paying a good wedge ofFranjs contract will have helped last year, I reckon that's one of the main reasons we got rid, as we would have had to pay all his contract.

I think they will raise the cap, it's been the same for about 10 years, whilst our competitors have all risen there's a lot in recent years, even 100k would really help.


I don't see how the cap can be raised, unless prices go up, most people are struggling a bit as it is?

Re: Rumours already....

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:58 pm
TKOAH User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 3:48 pm
Posts: 12741
Location: Walking in a Pearson wonderland
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
17 tries in 48 games. To be fair in the same two seasons Raynor on the other wing hardly set the world alight with 22 in 54.

He did play right wing in a team that predominantly went left
Big Dave T wrote:
It's safe to say you'd be better believing TKOAH! :wink: :D

Stan Butler wrote:
And the next one to be TKO(H)'d....... :lol:

Rufus Robin wrote:
we share the city with an admittedly bigger club

All Derby matches: Played 214; Hull won 106; Rovers won 98; Draw 10

Re: Rumours already....

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:31 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25402
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I don't see how the cap can be raised, unless prices go up, most people are struggling a bit as it is?

Aren't all s clubs getting a £1/2m + increase in their sky money?

Re: Rumours already....

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:36 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 99
Jake the Peg wrote:
Aren't all s clubs getting a £1/2m + increase in their sky money?

Best kept by the owners to make sure the. Business is on a solid footing

Re: Rumours already....

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:14 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7234
Hoffman was brilliant for Wigan in 2011, 6 years ago. Could still do it I'm sure as he's a quality player.
Also rumoured Tautai may be leaving Wigan. Plays prop but can play back row.

Williams isn't going to Wire. The NRL (Souths) have blown Wire's massive offer out of the water.
Wigan would probably promote from within. Jake Shorrocks could be a new 6, Tomkins to go back to 6, Powell is a 6 anyway and could play there if/when McIlorum returns.
Kelly isn't a Wane type of player.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:20 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2262
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
As stated above, Kelly doesn't seem to fit in with being Wanes type of player. Maybe we're the best fit for him?
Why would Williams go to Wire?. Why leave the champions for a middle eights team?
He has plenty of admirers in the NRL, but wasn't aware Souths were after him. Good replacement for Kearey if true, but would be a shame to lose him from the British game.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: another 5yr plan, apollosghost, C for Cuckoo, Fields of Fire, Jake the Peg, oud3pstander, PCollinson1990, PerryM, the artist, themightynortherner, Touchliner, UllFC, Wytchfynder General, yorksguy1865 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,2331,71875,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}