|
|
ccs wrote:
Money isn't necessarily an issue if you take into account the marquee player rules.
Great shout. Forgot about that!
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:09 pm
|
|
ccs wrote:
Money isn't necessarily an issue if you take into account the marquee player rules.
But you have to pay a player over 175k to make that work, I'm not sure we have any players who will be near that.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Free-scoring winger
|
Dave K. wrote:
But you have to pay a player over 175k to make that work, I'm not sure we have any players who will be near that.
I know, but Pritchard was thought to be worth a punt, so who knows.
To be honest, I don't think anyone is worth 10% of the salary cap, but RU are NRL caps are way above ours, so maybe someone could be worth the extra.
|
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:47 pm
|
|
ccs wrote:
I know, but Pritchard was thought to be worth a punt, so who knows.
To be honest, I don't think anyone is worth 10% of the salary cap, but RU are NRL caps are way above ours, so maybe someone could be worth the extra.
Not sure how it all worked, but the bulldogs paying a good wedge ofFranjs contract will have helped last year, I reckon that's one of the main reasons we got rid, as we would have had to pay all his contract.
I think they will raise the cap, it's been the same for about 10 years, whilst our competitors have all risen there's a lot in recent years, even 100k would really help.
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:56 pm
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure how it all worked, but the bulldogs paying a good wedge ofFranjs contract will have helped last year, I reckon that's one of the main reasons we got rid, as we would have had to pay all his contract.
I think they will raise the cap, it's been the same for about 10 years, whilst our competitors have all risen there's a lot in recent years, even 100k would really help.
I don't see how the cap can be raised, unless prices go up, most people are struggling a bit as it is?
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:58 pm
|
|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
17 tries in 48 games. To be fair in the same two seasons Raynor on the other wing hardly set the world alight with 22 in 54.
He did play right wing in a team that predominantly went left
|
Big Dave T wrote:
It's safe to say you'd be better believing TKOAH!
Stan Butler wrote:
And the next one to be TKO(H)'d.......
Rufus Robin wrote:
we share the city with an admittedly bigger club
All Derby matches: Played 214; Hull won 106; Rovers won 98; Draw 10
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:31 pm
|
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I don't see how the cap can be raised, unless prices go up, most people are struggling a bit as it is?
Aren't all s clubs getting a £1/2m + increase in their sky money?
|
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:36 pm
|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Aren't all s clubs getting a £1/2m + increase in their sky money?
Best kept by the owners to make sure the. Business is on a solid footing
|
|
