Dave K. wrote:
But you have to pay a player over 175k to make that work, I'm not sure we have any players who will be near that.
I know, but Pritchard was thought to be worth a punt, so who knows.
To be honest, I don't think anyone is worth 10% of the salary cap, but RU are NRL caps are way above ours, so maybe someone could be worth the extra.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Faithful One, Google [Bot], K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, Psyrax64, rodney_trotter, Rogues Gallery, SirStan, Tarquin Fuego, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 308 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}