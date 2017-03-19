Largeparts wrote:

I'm loving Abert's performances so far; he's creative, unpredictable, looks to be in great shape and punches above his weight in defence.



I think we have to give Motu and Radders some credit on contract management here. I don't know any detail of Albo's contract but can imagine the kind conditions that might be in it based on his behaviour at other clubs. There's plenty of talk on this forum about him going to other clubs but why would he want to leave Hull FC ? It's not like he could say he'd go somewhere else to challenge for silverware. So there's no reason at all (apart from the cap of course) that he couldn't be offered an enhanced contract but still tied to whatever terms are in his existing deal.



I know he started like a train at Rovers but I think my performances might have starting slipping once I'd realised what I'd let myself in for at Craven Park. But with us getting the cup last year, being in the race until the very end of the season and looking tidy for this season, what would be the point of going to another SL club .