Mrs Barista wrote:

All parties knew it was a risk hence the short term low cost heavily-caveated deal. Kelly may have fancied this to showcase what he can do. Wigan look to me to be on the brink of heavy dominance again - superb academy, big resources and therefore able to leverage salary cap increases - any player would be interested. I'd rather stick pins in my eyes than work for Shaun Wane personally but I'm not a RL player and he's effective.



Another rumour is that Danny Brough is out of Huddersfield and has many suitors, including some not that far away..