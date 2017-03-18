Mrs Barista wrote: One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.

that Journalist was lying..... I genuinely timed him once as it became clear Smith Wouldn't drop him but played him as little as possible, he did two 8 minute stints.I remember the Cup game against Leigh when Sims was mic'd up and Asotasi as you would expect played okagainst lower league opposition but sims congratulated him like you would a big daft chubby schoolkid that had just played his first game and not broken anything....he was captain of New zealand once...!!!