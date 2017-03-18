WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours already....

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:09 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005
Posts: 5169
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Mrs Barista wrote:
One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.



that Journalist was lying..... I genuinely timed him once as it became clear Smith Wouldn't drop him but played him as little as possible, he did two 8 minute stints.

I remember the Cup game against Leigh when Sims was mic'd up and Asotasi as you would expect played ok :shock: against lower league opposition but sims congratulated him like you would a big daft chubby schoolkid that had just played his first game and not broken anything....

he was captain of New zealand once...!!!
Re: Rumours already....

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:22 pm
Isaiah
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004
Posts: 2781
Dave K. wrote:
So of the first teams squad we have Ellis, Kelly, mini, Michaels, Tomo and washbrook.

Kelly is a must, so is Mini, if Ellis feels he is up for another year then him also.

I'd look to keep only one of Washbrook or Thompson, and use their cap and Michaels to sign an impact forward.

Although with Naughton, Abdul coming back and a Kelly upgrade, I'm not sure how much we will have left.


I believe there is talk of increasing the sallary cap (I think talks are in April) so it may be good timing
