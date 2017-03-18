Mrs Barista wrote:
One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.
that Journalist was lying..... I genuinely timed him once as it became clear Smith Wouldn't drop him but played him as little as possible, he did two 8 minute stints.
I remember the Cup game against Leigh when Sims was mic'd up and Asotasi as you would expect played ok against lower league opposition but sims congratulated him like you would a big daft chubby schoolkid that had just played his first game and not broken anything....
he was captain of New zealand once...!!!