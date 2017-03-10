I would say the worst import in recent years per reputation was Roy Asotasi.
Willie Mason may be a candidate but didn't play enough games to justify it due to a major cock-up on Rovers part.
Going back further Kerry Boustead was another one, He was voted one of the best players of all time but was crocked when he came to Rovers.
