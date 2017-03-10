WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours already....

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Rumours already....

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:37 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 777
I would say the worst import in recent years per reputation was Roy Asotasi.

Willie Mason may be a candidate but didn't play enough games to justify it due to a major cock-up on Rovers part.

Going back further Kerry Boustead was another one, He was voted one of the best players of all time but was crocked when he came to Rovers.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:44 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24297
Location: West Yorkshire
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I would say the worst import in recent years per reputation was Roy Asotasi.

Willie Mason may be a candidate but didn't play enough games to justify it due to a major cock-up on Rovers part.

Going back further Kerry Boustead was another one, He was voted one of the best players of all time but was crocked when he came to Rovers.


One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.
Image

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:55 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 777
Mrs Barista wrote:
One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.


:lol:

I think we was linked with him at one stage.

For us Lauaki was pretty average. He flattered to deceived, One of the few good games he had was Saints away in the fog.

I thought Matt Sing was average considering the number of rep games he played.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:23 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9056
Location: King George Dock
Sing joined when we were truly awful, yet if I remember correctly. His try to game ratio was very high.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:35 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17186
A unknown superstar wrote:
Sing joined when we were truly awful, yet if I remember correctly. His try to game ratio was very high.


17 tries in 48 games. To be fair in the same two seasons Raynor on the other wing hardly set the world alight with 22 in 54.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:04 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17155
Location: Back in Hull.
How long do we wait until we offer Kelly another deal, bit of a risk and that's when his head starts to go, but Already his performances will have teams interested.

I'd be looking to make an offer soon.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:32 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9056
Location: King George Dock
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
17 tries in 48 games. To be fair in the same two seasons Raynor on the other wing hardly set the world alight with 22 in 54.

Clearly not as good as I remember them haha.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bal, BraddersFC, Faithful One, FoD FC Army, Kosh, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, PCollinson1990, threepennystander, x teacher and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,3042,12075,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}