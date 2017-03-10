Marcus's Bicycle wrote: I would say the worst import in recent years per reputation was Roy Asotasi.



Willie Mason may be a candidate but didn't play enough games to justify it due to a major cock-up on Rovers part.



Going back further Kerry Boustead was another one, He was voted one of the best players of all time but was crocked when he came to Rovers.

One of my favourite tweets was about Asotasi who did 2 10 min spells one game, a journo reckoning he'd been round that massive Tesco for his weekly shop in between he'd been off that long.