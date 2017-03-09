Sims....
for his money he'll be close to the worst value import in the country. Utter garbage. If he didn't have his offload he'd have nothing. Without hill with him he becomes a luxury. Does fancy passes and offloads but not the stuff needed.
Cup final last yr for example ..I remember seeing the stats and pointing them out to my pal whose also a non sims fan
Hill 200 metres nigh on..20 odd carries
Sims 50odd ..6 or something similarly poor
Mcgeekan is no chance..Would demand a massive fee. Good player that kid
Was a rumour at 1 point last yr of elija Taylor. I like that un. Mannering or luke Lewis fit the bill in terms of leadership
But I think mini will go again and I'd not be suprised to see Ellis again but as used more as an interchange prop
