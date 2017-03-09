WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours already....

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:21 pm
suedehead.
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 05, 2004 2:55 pm
Posts: 510
Location: in the Korova milk bar
Not a rumour but if mini or Ellis need replacing I would be looking at Mcmeekin? Or Ashton Simms
I LOVE LAMP

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:25 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 772
suedehead. wrote:
Not a rumour but if mini or Ellis need replacing I would be looking at Mcmeekin? Or Ashton Simms


McMeeken yes please. Sims no thank you.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:27 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10071
suedehead. wrote:
Not a rumour but if mini or Ellis need replacing I would be looking at Mcmeekin? Or Ashton Simms


lad from cas? no chance, just signed a new contract hasn't he? plus why would he want to leave the best team ever!! :lol:

simms? no thanks, past his best seasons ago!

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:37 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24288
Location: West Yorkshire
Chris Hill please if Warrington go down. :lol:
Image

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 8:56 pm
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9050
Location: King George Dock
suedehead. wrote:
Not a rumour but if mini or Ellis need replacing I would be looking at Mcmeekin? Or Ashton Simms

Why would we sign a prop (Sims) to replace Ellis or Minichiello?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:30 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25333
Sims is rubbish

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:37 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 772
Mrs Barista wrote:
Chris Hill please if Warrington go down. :lol:


I'd sign him just for his comb over. For personal reasons I wish it would come back into fashion. I'd sign him just for his comb over. For personal reasons I wish it comes back into fashion. :DEPRESSED:

Anyone remember Les Gorley? The best comb over in Rugby League. Best non rugby has to be Arthur Scargill's Not much to work with but he made the most of it.

Did any Hull player sport one? I think Vince Farrar may have had one. Not in big Les's class though.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:39 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 772
Jake the Peg wrote:
Sims is rubbish


Great hair though.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:38 am
giddyupoldfella
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 444
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
I'd take Greg Bird to replace Ellis. I'm quite sure he'd love to play along side Houghton.

Re: Rumours already....

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:45 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1743
Location: East stand!
Sims.... :DOH: for his money he'll be close to the worst value import in the country. Utter garbage. If he didn't have his offload he'd have nothing. Without hill with him he becomes a luxury. Does fancy passes and offloads but not the stuff needed.
Cup final last yr for example ..I remember seeing the stats and pointing them out to my pal whose also a non sims fan
Hill 200 metres nigh on..20 odd carries
Sims 50odd ..6 or something similarly poor

Mcgeekan is no chance..Would demand a massive fee. Good player that kid
Was a rumour at 1 point last yr of elija Taylor. I like that un. Mannering or luke Lewis fit the bill in terms of leadership
But I think mini will go again and I'd not be suprised to see Ellis again but as used more as an interchange prop
"never looking back,always looking forward"
c}