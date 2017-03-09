Sims....for his money he'll be close to the worst value import in the country. Utter garbage. If he didn't have his offload he'd have nothing. Without hill with him he becomes a luxury. Does fancy passes and offloads but not the stuff needed.Cup final last yr for example ..I remember seeing the stats and pointing them out to my pal whose also a non sims fanHill 200 metres nigh on..20 odd carriesSims 50odd ..6 or something similarly poorMcgeekan is no chance..Would demand a massive fee. Good player that kidWas a rumour at 1 point last yr of elija Taylor. I like that un. Mannering or luke Lewis fit the bill in terms of leadershipBut I think mini will go again and I'd not be suprised to see Ellis again but as used more as an interchange prop