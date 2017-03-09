Mrs Barista wrote: Chris Hill please if Warrington go down.

I'd sign him just for his comb over. For personal reasons I wish it would come back into fashion. I'd sign him just for his comb over. For personal reasons I wish it comes back into fashion.Anyone remember Les Gorley? The best comb over in Rugby League. Best non rugby has to be Arthur Scargill's Not much to work with but he made the most of it.Did any Hull player sport one? I think Vince Farrar may have had one. Not in big Les's class though.