Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:38 pm
Chris71
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3936
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Dave K. wrote:
And he is about the same age as Ellis, I'd prefer someone that could play for the next few years, I'd expect Motu (he is still here as sits behind me at the KC) to use his Kiwi connections.

Possible Simon Mannering and maybe a young kiwi forward.


Think Mannering is a good shout with Motu's connections and would be a good replacement for either Ellis or Mini. Would have liked someone like Fensom tho he has recently signed a 2 year deal with the Cowboys.

Think its definitely going to be difficult to replace a player like Ellis without using a quota spot.

Whoever comes in to replace Ellis and Mini they are going to have big boots to fill.
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:47 pm
Ellam
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3329
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
I'd go for Whitehead if he comes back.
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:56 pm
the cal train
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2308
Location: West Hull
Don't think we'll secure anyone younger then Ellis who can play anywhere near his standard. The NRL is really tying up the talent now and fair play to them.
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:22 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22027
Location: London
Mannering 30, he's got plenty of years in the NRL yet.

Widdops last contract was $600k pa, When Ben Hunt has just signed a 6 year $1mil per season deal Widdop must fancy his chances of getting a good deal.

The best youngsters in the Nrl have already signed million dollars deals before they've debuted. See Kelly and Suli for example.
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:31 pm
davey37
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: West Hull
Probably not got a hope in hell of getting him but if we could sign anyone I would go for Martin Tapau at Manly.

Kiwi second row who put in some massive hits for Manly yesterday.
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:42 pm
A unknown superstar
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9049
Location: King George Dock
davey37 wrote:
Probably not got a hope in hell of getting him but if we could sign anyone I would go for Martin Tapau at Manly.

Kiwi second row who put in some massive hits for Manly yesterday.

Surely you mean Marty Kapow?! :D
Re: Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:17 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25325
It's ellis's leadership skills we need to replace more than his playing abilities. Maybe 2 players would be easier to find than 1 who can do both

Re: Rumours already....

Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:58 am
Soul Boy
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2015 9:48 am
Posts: 72
Maybe just Ellis to replace next year. Mini wants to stay on another year.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-s-mark-minichiello-wants-to-stay-at-the-club-beyond-this-season/story-30183912-detail/story.html
Re: Rumours already....

Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 769
Soul Boy wrote:
Maybe just Ellis to replace next year. Mini wants to stay on another year.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-s-mark-minichiello-wants-to-stay-at-the-club-beyond-this-season/story-30183912-detail/story.html


That's great news, as long as he proves his fitness a contract extension should be a formality. He's been a superb signing.
