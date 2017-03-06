Dave K. wrote: And he is about the same age as Ellis, I'd prefer someone that could play for the next few years, I'd expect Motu (he is still here as sits behind me at the KC) to use his Kiwi connections.



Possible Simon Mannering and maybe a young kiwi forward.

Think Mannering is a good shout with Motu's connections and would be a good replacement for either Ellis or Mini. Would have liked someone like Fensom tho he has recently signed a 2 year deal with the Cowboys.Think its definitely going to be difficult to replace a player like Ellis without using a quota spot.Whoever comes in to replace Ellis and Mini they are going to have big boots to fill.