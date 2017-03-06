WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours already....

Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:01 am
El Masa Loco wrote:
To replace who?


Short term Michaels (and play Fonua at centre)

I can't see Fonua staying past his contract (hope I'm wrong).

Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:16 am
Dave K. wrote:
I expect us to keep Kelly, so would be a pointless signing, I don't expect a lot of movement at Hull for 2018. Depends on what Ellis and Mini do.

I'd be quite tempted to make a bid for Briscoe as I think Leeds might be tempted to release him.


To be quite honest I wouldnt go near Briscoe. I thought it was going to be a huge loss for us when he went but infairness we coped well without him and even playing in a dominant Leeds side over the past few seasons he has hardly been pulling up any trees performance wise and just doesnt look the same player that left us.

He also now seems to struggle to put a run of games together without having some kind of injury or another.

The big dilema for Radford & Motu is how and who are we going to replace Ellis and Mini with as those two are such pivotal players for us both on and off the field. Ellis was always going to be a big signing for us at the time and has proven his class even at his age now. Mini for me was an unknown to an extent and overshadowed by his brother to a degree and many were not sure when he was signed but boy what a signing and player he has been for us. I would have to say for me Minichello has probably been the best overseas signing we have had at this club since the days of Kemble, Leuluai & O'Hara.

I really hope Motu can replace both of them with the same mould of player.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
