Winter had arrived in southern France with driving rain and a pitch on the verge of waterlogged as the Catalans Dragons eyeing their third consecutive win at the start of the season up against Widnes Vikings who were speaking their first points of the campaign.Luke Burgess was making his debut for his new Dragons side after making eight appearances for Salford Red Devils last season. Widnes welcomed the return of Patrick Ah Van but would be without Manase Manuokafoa who picked up a training injury to curtail his return after a two game suspension.