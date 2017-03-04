Don't know whether to laugh or cry at this thread , the comparison with Leeds is laughable ,. Our squad recruitment has been woeful compared to yours . Brown is a significant improvement on Sandow for the simple reason that he wants to play for you , Cooper is a very solid player who definitely bolsters the pack.



From what I see you are still without Hill and Ratchford and possibly a few others , who will make a difference when fit .



You will make the play-off semis no question , and its anyone's from there , I quite fancy Wire for at least one final this year .