Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:00 pm
He's crap. He's this. He's that. No mention of Patton though? Not really stepping up thus far for me. Just me though?
Re: interesting post from this time last year on the leeds b

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:11 am
DAG wrote:
He's crap. He's this. He's that. No mention of Patton though? Not really stepping up thus far for me. Just me though?


Patton still has that look of being 'promising' to me. We'd miss his great goal kicking, but creativity is currently low. Mind you, that's more down to Brown, who has the rep of being creative, but who has disappointed since a great start against the Broncos.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: interesting post from this time last year on the leeds b

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:32 am
Don't know whether to laugh or cry at this thread , the comparison with Leeds is laughable ,. Our squad recruitment has been woeful compared to yours . Brown is a significant improvement on Sandow for the simple reason that he wants to play for you , Cooper is a very solid player who definitely bolsters the pack.

From what I see you are still without Hill and Ratchford and possibly a few others , who will make a difference when fit .

You will make the play-off semis no question , and its anyone's from there , I quite fancy Wire for at least one final this year .
Re: interesting post from this time last year on the leeds b

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:53 pm
Leeds Thirteen wrote:
Don't know whether to laugh or cry at this thread , the comparison with Leeds is laughable ,. Our squad recruitment has been woeful compared to yours . Brown is a significant improvement on Sandow for the simple reason that he wants to play for you , Cooper is a very solid player who definitely bolsters the pack.

From what I see you are still without Hill and Ratchford and possibly a few others , who will make a difference when fit .

You will make the play-off semis no question , and its anyone's from there , I quite fancy Wire for at least one final this year .


I'm seriously baffled by these sort of posts.. We have possibly the slowest and least skill full back line in super league !
Re: interesting post from this time last year on the leeds b

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:35 pm
DAG wrote:
He's crap. He's this. He's that. No mention of Patton though? Not really stepping up thus far for me. Just me though?


not just you mate...he's rank average IMO....and will never be anything other than rank average. He is too slow....no pace.
c}