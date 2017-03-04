|
Worlds Apart wrote:
We've played four games.
The NRL premiers, a fully-fit Warrington with a point to prove and two aways where lots of top sides come acropper.
We're also missing 8 players, including our captain and lead playmaker.
And dealing with the retirement of two of our key leaders and handing over of the stand off's shirt to someone barely out of the academy, who is himself coming back from a long term injury.
While results are disappointing they should not be surprising. We have been in much worse situations - such as 2010, where we started with a better team than won the double the previous year and had an appalling start. That year we still made the CC final and the playoff semis.
And we have a coach who has 7 trophies in 5 seasons at the club, and has a track record of turning bad early seasons into trophies.
Finally, though we haven't won the last two games have seen vast improvements in performance.
So keep calm, we will turn the corner but it will take time to climb up the table to where we should be. In the meantime, we're developing a squad and allowing the likes of Sutcliffe, Lilley, Singleton and Walters time to get used to being the main men in the team - something they'll need for years to come.
Leeds as we all know did not turn the corner and a year on are making it look like its a very long corner
Be Afraid......be very afraid.....we need to act now...........
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:26 pm
are brown and patten cutting it in the halves? up front you should be matching anyone even with players missing, backs still look hit n miss though
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:32 pm
We only really had the starting props and westwood on the bench ,i think when ratchford's back patton will be dropped in place of gidley
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:36 pm
so which forwards are missing sicnce the broncos game?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:56 pm
You watched one game where they played well, cooper has a broken hand,crosby didn't play today cos his wife is in labour. There's a difference with playing a team who havn't played a game and one who has played three.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:04 pm
calm down dear, only asking who was missing from the bronocos game! so squad depth isnt there then?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:11 pm
Lol, no pal, we have depth but not much quality in there.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:16 pm
I fear for this team...its the worst back line we have had in a long time....especially in the halves. Far too slow. But at least we have Matty Blyth back in the mix....How have we come to that? Big questions about our recruitment. Its not good enough to keep us in the top four...no where near good enough.
top flight since 1895
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:37 pm
Right time for some home truths which might upset a few on here but hey ho.Sims.Hearts in the right place but couldn't break wind.Atkins.1 good game out of every 6.Evans.Must be Tony's go + fetch boy.Gids.A trier.Nothing more say.Brown.Not convinced he's our saviour.Cooper.Great against Brisbane but average from what I've seen so far.Think I'd better stop there.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:48 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Look across Leeds' squad last year (and this) objectively, take of the blinkers of their name and fact they were reigning treble holders, and you would have had them down as mid-table. Last year they got off to a bad start and ended up finishing 2-3 positions down from where they should have expected.
We're in danger of doing the same, which would mean we might still just scrape the play-offs. People tried to gloss over the impact of the loss of Sandow: the fact is, every year proves him important it is to create momentum at the start of a season, and he untouchable for the first 2 months last year. That laid the platform for us then; we're seeing the flip side now.
