DAG wrote:

:lol:



Trust me mate, I couldn't care less myself what you or your definitions equate to, especially as you just seem to be making it up as you go along. It's all about opinions at the end of the day and I think we're a top team, one that Tony Smith has helped us become - you don't, then fine.



Anyhow, here's hoping for two points tomorrow night, it'd be a great achievement for little old Warrington to get one over on the mighty Wigan. Hopefully it'll lift all the doom and gloom in here, keep Smith in a job for another week, lift us off bottom and perhaps you and a few more of our fans might have something positive to say.