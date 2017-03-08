Wires71 is like the Nigel Farage of this forum, he can sit on the outside and make populist statements which will chime with the public mood when people are angry anyway, he isn't going to be making the big decisions so he can criticise Smith for not winning a Grand Final and say well why don't we get rid of Smith and get Hasler, Bellamy or Bennett in.



Now if the board gets rid of Tony Smith, Wires71 knows deep down that we aren't going to get Hasler, Bellamy or Bennett, and he will just criticise the board for their lack of ambition in whoever they appoint, and say he was right all along but the board should have gone for one of his suggestions. Just like Farage is going to tell us Brexit would have been great if Theresa May had listened to him but the Tories messed it up.



For the board it's a different position because they actually have to make the decisions and are aware that it's not a binary situation "win the GF" vs "not win the GF". Not winning the GF comes in a wide range of outcomes. We didn't win the GF under Smith in 2011 and we didn't win the GF under Plange in 2002 but those kind of seasons would not be seen as equal outcomes in the eyes of the fans. And if we jettison Smith for an unknown, unproven or proven mediocre coach there's a high risk we will be moving in the 2002 direction rather than 2011.



For the board, the driver of the decision on the coach at any time is, who is the best coach available to benefit the future interests of Warrington Wolves. That won't guarantee silverware and if the option they choose as coach doesn't deliver a GF then the board will be criticised by Wires71 and others on here but that's what comes with being the decision maker. They don't have the luxury of being free from the constraints of what is available which people on a forum do.