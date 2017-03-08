|
When a league competition becomes a knock out comp in its latter stages the possibility of unexpected results is very real. Thus an injury to a key player(s) in the final or a Ben Flower type incident has a much bigger consequence than it would in a standard league match.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:55 pm
Wires71 wrote:
For the top teams, of which we aspire to be, the salary cap is the same. Perhaps we spent unwisely....?
I'm sure we will run out of excuses soon.
I think that we have performed as a top team recently, maybe not the year before last. As you say "for the top teams" means that there must be more than one yardstick to measure success, or is there only one top team per year?
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:31 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
I thought Richard Agar was being groomed to take over from Smith. Is he still with the club ? Haven't seen him sat with TS this season.
From the TV obviously.
Ah!! just seen the answer on a different thread, as you were folks.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I think that we have performed as a top team recently, maybe not the year before last. As you say "for the top teams" means that there must be more than one yardstick to measure success, or is there only one top team per year?
Sorry, I should be clearer."Top teams"
Definition: Professional Rugby League teams that have won 1 or more Grand Finals in the previous 10 years.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:30 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
So if we had of won three Grand Finals during the Cullen era but none since, would that not mean we're a top team?
We're a top team and Tony Smith has made us one. Weve gone from whipping boys and perennial under achievers to a well respected club who are there or there abouts when the honours are given out.
We've finished in the top three five times in eight seasons under Smith. In that time we've won the LLS twice, Challenge Cup three times and been to three Grand Finals.
Smith may or may not lead us to that elusive Grand Final victory but even if he does I'm sure there'll still be those who claim he should've achieved it much quicker.
Smith's got his faults but to claim he's not made us a top team is ludicrous.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:41 pm
|
DAG wrote:
So if we had of won three Grand Finals during the Cullen era but none since, would that not mean we're a top team?
We're a top team and Tony Smith has made us one. Weve gone from whipping boys and perennial under achievers to a well respected club who are there or there abouts when the honours are given out.
We've finished in the top three five times in eight seasons under Smith. In that time we've won the LLS twice, Challenge Cup three times and been to three Grand Finals.
Smith may or may not lead us to that elusive Grand Final victory but even if he does I'm sure there'll still be those who claim he should've achieved it much quicker.
Smith's got his faults but to claim he's not made us a top team is ludicrous.
Yeah like Bradford. Once a top team, now not. Recency of achievement needs to be factored in.
He asked for my definition of "top teams". I gave it. If you don't like it, I frankly don't care.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:57 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Wires71 wrote:
Yeah like Bradford. Once a top team, now not. Recency of achievement needs to be factored in.
He asked for my definition of "top teams". I gave it. If you don't like it, I frankly don't care.
Trust me mate, I couldn't care less myself what you or your definitions equate to, especially as you just seem to be making it up as you go along. It's all about opinions at the end of the day and I think we're a top team, one that Tony Smith has helped us become - you don't, then fine.
Anyhow, here's hoping for two points tomorrow night, it'd be a great achievement for little old Warrington to get one over on the mighty Wigan. Hopefully it'll lift all the doom and gloom in here, keep Smith in a job for another week, lift us off bottom and perhaps you and a few more of our fans might have something positive to say.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:14 pm
|
Wires71 wrote:
Sorry, I should be clearer.
"Top teams"
Definition: Professional Rugby League teams that have won 1 or more Grand Finals in the previous 10 years.
No need to apologise at all, you were clear or have been clear up to this point where you stood and also IMO and one or two others incorrect, if an OPINION can be categorised as such.
Your definition above, where has that come from, is it universally recognised or just something that you made up to substantiate your argument, I suspect the latter?
I'm saddened (the emotion not the poster) that you say that you don't care, as I think that you do, we all do don't we, otherwise what is the point about making a point?
