WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worse or Better ...You decide

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Worse or Better ...You decide

 
Post a reply

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:13 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 532
Location: Sunny Southport
When a league competition becomes a knock out comp in its latter stages the possibility of unexpected results is very real. Thus an injury to a key player(s) in the final or a Ben Flower type incident has a much bigger consequence than it would in a standard league match.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:55 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2755
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
For the top teams, of which we aspire to be, the salary cap is the same. Perhaps we spent unwisely....?

I'm sure we will run out of excuses soon.


I think that we have performed as a top team recently, maybe not the year before last. As you say "for the top teams" means that there must be more than one yardstick to measure success, or is there only one top team per year?

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:31 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 721
Location: Wakefield
I thought Richard Agar was being groomed to take over from Smith. Is he still with the club ? Haven't seen him sat with TS this season.
From the TV obviously.

Ah!! just seen the answer on a different thread, as you were folks.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:16 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8352
Uncle Rico wrote:
I think that we have performed as a top team recently, maybe not the year before last. As you say "for the top teams" means that there must be more than one yardstick to measure success, or is there only one top team per year?


Sorry, I should be clearer.

"Top teams"
Definition: Professional Rugby League teams that have won 1 or more Grand Finals in the previous 10 years.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:30 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 112
So if we had of won three Grand Finals during the Cullen era but none since, would that not mean we're a top team?

We're a top team and Tony Smith has made us one. Weve gone from whipping boys and perennial under achievers to a well respected club who are there or there abouts when the honours are given out.

We've finished in the top three five times in eight seasons under Smith. In that time we've won the LLS twice, Challenge Cup three times and been to three Grand Finals.

Smith may or may not lead us to that elusive Grand Final victory but even if he does I'm sure there'll still be those who claim he should've achieved it much quicker.

Smith's got his faults but to claim he's not made us a top team is ludicrous.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:41 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8352
DAG wrote:
So if we had of won three Grand Finals during the Cullen era but none since, would that not mean we're a top team?

We're a top team and Tony Smith has made us one. Weve gone from whipping boys and perennial under achievers to a well respected club who are there or there abouts when the honours are given out.

We've finished in the top three five times in eight seasons under Smith. In that time we've won the LLS twice, Challenge Cup three times and been to three Grand Finals.

Smith may or may not lead us to that elusive Grand Final victory but even if he does I'm sure there'll still be those who claim he should've achieved it much quicker.

Smith's got his faults but to claim he's not made us a top team is ludicrous.


Yeah like Bradford. Once a top team, now not. Recency of achievement needs to be factored in.

He asked for my definition of "top teams". I gave it. If you don't like it, I frankly don't care.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:57 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 112
Wires71 wrote:
Yeah like Bradford. Once a top team, now not. Recency of achievement needs to be factored in.

He asked for my definition of "top teams". I gave it. If you don't like it, I frankly don't care.


:lol:

Trust me mate, I couldn't care less myself what you or your definitions equate to, especially as you just seem to be making it up as you go along. It's all about opinions at the end of the day and I think we're a top team, one that Tony Smith has helped us become - you don't, then fine.

Anyhow, here's hoping for two points tomorrow night, it'd be a great achievement for little old Warrington to get one over on the mighty Wigan. Hopefully it'll lift all the doom and gloom in here, keep Smith in a job for another week, lift us off bottom and perhaps you and a few more of our fans might have something positive to say.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League Major Honours;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1944-5, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:14 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2755
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Sorry, I should be clearer.

"Top teams"
Definition: Professional Rugby League teams that have won 1 or more Grand Finals in the previous 10 years.


No need to apologise at all, you were clear or have been clear up to this point where you stood and also IMO and one or two others incorrect, if an OPINION can be categorised as such.

Your definition above, where has that come from, is it universally recognised or just something that you made up to substantiate your argument, I suspect the latter?

I'm saddened (the emotion not the poster) that you say that you don't care, as I think that you do, we all do don't we, otherwise what is the point about making a point?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, DAG, Hatfield Town Wire, Jukesays, MikeyWire, Moe syslak, runningman29, The Riddler, Uncle Rico and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,7061,97375,8224,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}