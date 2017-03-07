WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:47 am
richmond Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2016 1:11 pm
Posts: 16
[quote="Wires71"]When was the last time you thought, "Wow, we are playing great rugby".



Three weeks ago........ Agaist Brisbane

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:18 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3206
Location: Northamptonshire
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
If tony smiths grand final record was 2 wins 3 grand final defeats then talk of getting rid would be misplaced but it's not he has only managed to get us to the grand final 3 times in his time with us and lost those


Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:07 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8346
Asgardian13 wrote:
Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.


This is very true, but are you not judging by a historic comparison rather than an a current comparison with our peers?

The financial clout and expectations of the club are very different post 2009 than they were at any point since the 1950's.

Like it, or like it not, TS has had the backing of the board, finances, time and full support of the fans to deliver a GF at some point in the last 8 years - and he hasn't. There is no escaping that he has failed to achieve the No1 objective.

Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:46 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3206
Location: Northamptonshire
Wires71 wrote:
This is very true, but are you not judging by a historic comparison rather than an a current comparison with our peers?

The financial clout and expectations of the club are very different post 2009 than they were at any point since the 1950's.

Like it, or like it not, TS has had the backing of the board, finances, time and full support of the fans to deliver a GF at some point in the last 8 years - and he hasn't. There is no escaping that he has failed to achieve the No1 objective.

Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?



This was to widen the discussion. I have already posted about 'current context', my view essentially is that sacking TS without having a clue as to where we would find a better coach is not an option, and no-one has come onto this board to date with a convincing suggestion as to who such a better coach might be.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:08 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8346
Asgardian13 wrote:
This was to widen the discussion. I have already posted about 'current context', my view essentially is that sacking TS without having a clue as to where we would find a better coach is not an option, and no-one has come onto this board to date with a convincing suggestion as to who such a better coach might be.


Unless users on here are professional RL administrators or agents - we will struggle to know how the land lies with international recruitment opportunities. so we can only speculate. A bit like when Cullen was axed, we didn't know we would get Smith, we just knew Cullen had to go. Using your argument though he would have stayed as we were better than we were since the 50's and we didn't know exactly who to replace him with.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:03 pm
Ron User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 581
Come on guys, hurry up... a random online user has to interview a potential candidate, get the contract drawn up and signed before we can even discuss that Tony Smith time might be running out.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:08 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8635
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Moran must read this forum and think

'come on guys, ONE of you has to come up with a decent suggestion for a replacement or im NEVER going to be able to get rid'
Massive pessimist

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 531
Location: Sunny Southport
I was one of the last PC supporters, but no way is TS drinking at the last chance saloon! All the talk of how strong we are financially and therefore we should be recruiting the "best" ignores the salary cap.
Currently I've got this down as a disappointing start, not a calamitous season.
As for a replacement for TS go over to the Saints board and even though they are totally desperate all they can suggest is Powell or er Powell.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:12 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13940
Location: NFL playoffs
Wires71 wrote:
Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?


The coaching market has got a lot tougher in recent years. I know you have the optimistic view of appointing the likes of Hasler, Bellamy or Bennett, but why have those clubs - the biggest clubs in the northern hemisphere - been picking up coaches like Brian McDermott, Royce Simmons, Mick Potter, Nathan Brown, Keiron Cunningham?

Would Warrington fans be happy with any of those coming in to replace Tony Smith?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:46 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8346
Captain Hook wrote:
I was one of the last PC supporters, but no way is TS drinking at the last chance saloon! All the talk of how strong we are financially and therefore we should be recruiting the "best" ignores the salary cap.


For the top teams, of which we aspire to be, the salary cap is the same. Perhaps we spent unwisely....?

I'm sure we will run out of excuses soon.
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




c}