[quote="Wires71"]When was the last time you thought, "Wow, we are playing great rugby".
Three weeks ago........ Agaist Brisbane
Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:18 am
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
If tony smiths grand final record was 2 wins 3 grand final defeats then talk of getting rid would be misplaced but it's not he has only managed to get us to the grand final 3 times in his time with us and lost those
Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:07 am
Asgardian13 wrote:
Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.
This is very true, but are you not judging by a historic comparison rather than an a current comparison with our peers?
The financial clout and expectations of the club are very different post 2009 than they were at any point since the 1950's.
Like it, or like it not, TS has had the backing of the board, finances, time and full support of the fans to deliver a GF at some point in the last 8 years - and he hasn't. There is no escaping that he has failed to achieve the No1 objective.
Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?
Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:46 pm
Wires71 wrote:
This is very true, but are you not judging by a historic comparison rather than an a current comparison with our peers?
The financial clout and expectations of the club are very different post 2009 than they were at any point since the 1950's.
Like it, or like it not, TS has had the backing of the board, finances, time and full support of the fans to deliver a GF at some point in the last 8 years - and he hasn't. There is no escaping that he has failed to achieve the No1 objective.
Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?
This was to widen the discussion. I have already posted about 'current context', my view essentially is that sacking TS without having a clue as to where we would find a better coach is not an option, and no-one has come onto this board to date with a convincing suggestion as to who such a better coach might be.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:08 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
This was to widen the discussion. I have already posted about 'current context', my view essentially is that sacking TS without having a clue as to where we would find a better coach is not an option, and no-one has come onto this board to date with a convincing suggestion as to who such a better coach might be.
Unless users on here are professional RL administrators or agents - we will struggle to know how the land lies with international recruitment opportunities. so we can only speculate. A bit like when Cullen was axed, we didn't know we would get Smith, we just knew Cullen had to go. Using your argument though he would have stayed as we were better than we were since the 50's and we didn't know exactly who to replace him with.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:03 pm
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Come on guys, hurry up... a random online user has to interview a potential candidate, get the contract drawn up and signed before we can even discuss that Tony Smith time might be running out.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:08 pm
Moran must read this forum and think
'come on guys, ONE of you has to come up with a decent suggestion for a replacement or im NEVER going to be able to get rid'
Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:28 pm
I was one of the last PC supporters, but no way is TS drinking at the last chance saloon! All the talk of how strong we are financially and therefore we should be recruiting the "best" ignores the salary cap.
Currently I've got this down as a disappointing start, not a calamitous season.
As for a replacement for TS go over to the Saints board and even though they are totally desperate all they can suggest is Powell or er Powell.
