Asgardian13 wrote: Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.

This is very true, but are you not judging by a historic comparison rather than an a current comparison with our peers?The financial clout and expectations of the club are very different post 2009 than they were at any point since the 1950's.Like it, or like it not, TS has had the backing of the board, finances, time and full support of the fans to deliver a GF at some point in the last 8 years - and he hasn't. There is no escaping that he has failed to achieve the No1 objective.Wigan, Leeds, Saints would not retain a coach with such record in my view. So the question is - why should we?